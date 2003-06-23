Cutting Edge

AOL Taps Lightningcast

America Online will use Lightningcast's MediaThunder ad-insertion technology to bring audio advertising to AOL Radio. MediaThunder inserts audio and video ads into online media and sends out the most relevant ad to a listener's demographic. MediaThunder will use AOL's Ultravox streaming-media platform.

KSMO-TV Picks Sundance

KSMO-TV Kansas City, Mo., has added Sundance Digital's FastBreak Automation system to help its move to a tapeless operation. The station is the fourth Sinclair station to install the system, and several more of the company's stations are on tap. KSMO-TV Chief Engineer Bob Schneider worked with systems integrator Professional Video Supply and Sundance Digital to configure and install a FastBreak Automation system capable of managing on-air operations, including local and network programs and commercials. Also included in the setup is Sundance Digital's Time-Liner, an event sequencer for recording satellite feeds. The system controls a Grass Valley MC21 switcher and a Leitch server and is also tied into Encoda's traffic and billing system.

Gemstar, Thomson Make Good

Under a new multi-year licensing agreement, Thomson will incorporate Gemstar-TV Guide International's interactive-program-guide technology into Thomson's RCA-brand TV sets, digital recording devices and other products. Thomson will pay license fees to Gemstar-TV Guide based on the number of units sold with the technology.

Snell & Wilcox's Slam Dunk

NBA Entertainment used a Snell & Wilcox Ukon universal format-conversion platform to crossconvert high-definition broadcast signals of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New Jersey Nets. The signals were crossconverted from 720p to 1080i at the venues in NBA Entertainment's mobile truck prior to being recorded onto Sony HDCam tape. The tapes were then sent to NHK in Tokyo; the NBA Finals were broadcast in 1080i HD throughout Japan.

Cox Does VoIP

Cox Communications has deployed Nortel Networks' Succession cable voice-over-Internet Protocol system. It is also using Nuera Communications media gateways for the migration of its long-distance telephony traffic to a packet-based infrastructure, the first of its kind in North America. Cox already has 750,000 customers signed up for phone service based on Nortel Networks DMS circuit switches.