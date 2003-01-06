Cutting Edge

VDS, STATS Play Ball

Video Design Software and STATS Inc. are offering STATS-GameTrak, an automated display of sports scores, game schedules and other data from the STATS data feeds. The turnkey system can be used with current character generators. Video Design is in use on NBA TV, NFL Sunday Snap

and the NHL Channel; STATS Inc. is used by a number of broadcasters including Fox Sports.

KQED Automates With Harris

KQED(TV) San Francisco has purchased a new multi-channel automation control system from Harris Corporation valued at more than $1 million. It will be used to meet growing needs at the station as it launches additional digital children's and educational channels. The Harris system can control up to seven broadcast channels.