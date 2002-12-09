Cutting Edge

Real Starz

Movielink will have some competition next spring in the form of Starz On Demand, a broadband-based online SVOD service offered by RealNetworks and Starz Encore Group. Starz Super Pak subscribers will have access to the content through the RealOne service.

Media 100 Off Hook

NASDAQ says the nonlinear editing, compositing and effects manufacturer Media 100 is no longer in danger of being delisted after it was able to keep its stock closing price above $1 for at least 10 consecutive days. The company sold more of its 844/X systems in November than in any previous month.

New S-A Gateway

Scientific-Atlanta introduced the Explorer 4200HD home gateway at the Western Show. The set-top box can receive HD programming and also has a DOCSIS cable modem for delivery of interactive services. It also solves a dilemma for HD viewers by simultaneously displaying an HD image while down-converting it to SD via NTSC outputs, allowing for recording of HD content on SD VCRs.

Movielink Taps C&W

Telecommunications giant Cable & Wireless is providing the delivery infrastructure for Movielink, the online movie service recently launched by the five major Hollywood movie studios.