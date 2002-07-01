Cutting Edge

AP goes custom

The Associated Press has introduced an automated Web-content service called CustomWIRE. The goal of the product is to allow stations to automatically update branded wire content on their Web sites. Stations control the on-page placement of 12 categories of content, navigation and ad placement.

Clear channel picks VitalStream

Clear Channel Radio has selected Internet streaming company VitalStream to handle audio-streaming needs for the more than 200 Clear Channel radio stations. VitalStream is a subsidiary of Sensar Corp. and provides audio- and video-streaming services as well as Web conferencing and other services. The deal is for 12 months plus.

Cablevision and iTV

Cablevision has created an Interactive Television Developers Program for iO: Interactive Optimum, its DTV set of services. The purpose of the program is to support and encourage third-party programming developments for Cablevision's enhanced-TV channel.

Nexstar taps Ai

Nexstar Broadcasting Group has signed a master purchase agreement with Acrodyne Industries for digital and analog transmitters. Specifics include the sale of 14 Rohde & Schwarz low-power UHF DTV solid-state transmitters, two low-power VHF DTV solid-state transmitters delivered by April and 14 future Ai Quantum IOT-equipped transmitters.

Meteorlogix for severe weather

Weather-services provider Meteorlogix has released MxWeatherSpan DopplerCast and MxWeatherSpan StormCommander, two products designed for use in severe-weather situations. DopplerCast offers a one-hour future radar loop updated every five minutes automatically; StormCommander allows the immediate issue of severe-weather text alerts and high-resolution, on-air map displays while analyzing storm cells.

Sundance for WPMI/WJTC

WPMI Mobile, Ala., and sister station WJTC Pensacola, Fla., have selected the Sundance Digital Fastbreak Spot Play to handle commercial insertion. Two channels of the system were installed along with a prep station that controls a SeaChange video server. The system includes Sundance Air Stations, a part of the Fastbreak system that can control up to four server output channels/playlists each.

Discreet's latest

Discreet has introduced its 3ds max 53D animation package. New features include enhanced global illumination methods; Reactor, an embedded, integrated and interactive physics engine from Havok; soft- and hard-body dynamics software; and new texture-mapping capabilities. Suggested retail price is $3,495, $795 for an upgrade.

Motion media in the field

Motion Media Technology mm225 videophones have been used by Fox News Network field reporters to transmit late-breaking news to the network. The videophone has a built-in camera that digitally compresses the images and sends them to a small satellite telephone that transmits data at 64 kb/s to the studio. And Motion Media's codecs are being used in the Talking Head VideoReporter phone being used by CNN and BBC.

Optibase intros ip system

Optibase has released a new version of its MGW 3100 video-over-IP rack-mount system. The system can be used as a bridge so that broadcasters can use IP networks to deliver video content. Called version 2.1, it has multiple DVB-ASI I/O channel support, a new GUI-based SNMP-compliant remote management system, and Gigabit Ethernet optical-fiber GNIC support.

PVI gets investment

Cablevision Systems has invested an additional $5 million in convertible debt in Princeton Video Image. The investment was made through the issuance of secured convertible debt to PVI-Holding LLC, a subsidiary of Cablevision, and it will mature on March 31, 2003. According to PVI, the debt is convertible by Cablevision into PVI common stock at any time at $2.50 per share and may also be converted by PVI at the same price under specified circumstances.