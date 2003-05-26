Cutting Edge

Eclipse Available in 3.2 Version

CAM Systems has introduced the latest version of its Eclipse traffic and billing system. Among new features included in version 3.2 are integrated inventory control and reporting, new sales-management and -reporting tools, traffic management, changes to make-good functionality and verification, and simplified order entry. The new version is available as a free upgrade to existing Eclipse users.

Dielectric Hits Times Square

Dielectric will provide five master-antenna systems and its EHTLine and digiTLine transmission lines to The Durst Organization's tower installation at 4 Times Square in New York. The first of the antennas will be delivered in August and will include three master panel antennas and the EHTLine and digiTLine.

All-Day AccuWeather

WRAL-DT Raleigh-Durham, N.C., is multicasting a 24-hour-a-day local weather channel now offering AccuWeather's Local Digital Weather content. Among the information provided is local and regional radar, current conditions and short-term forecast maps. A two-minute video segment hosted by the station's on-air talent runs every 10 minutes; the Local Digital Weather content fills in the remaining schedule.

Avid Aid for News Ops

Avid has formed a Professional Services Group to help TV-station news departments make the move from analog and tape-based production to a digital newsroom. The goal is to make the transition easier by providing a single project manager who handles all aspects of the installation. Joe Vandenberg will serve as director of the 12-person team.

Western Wi-Fi

Broadband Central will launch more than 700 wireless Internet access "blue zones" throughout seven western states: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington. Each state will have a minimum of 100 zones, joining 324 sites in Utah that will be operational by August. Each site allows subscribers within a 1-mile radius to connect wirelessly to the Internet. The company uses 22-inch-diameter 802.11 cell sites in each zone, with three smart antennas and radio transceivers to reach subscribers. Pricing for the service starts at $19.95 for synchronous connectivity at 128 Kb/s.