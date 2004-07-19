Cutting Edge

Canon's Latest

Canon's well-established XL1S mini-DV camcorder, which has been used on hit feature films, such as 28 Days Later, is old news. Last week, the company took the wraps off the XL2, Canon's next-generation three-CCD mini-DV camcorder. Like its predecessor, it's designed for a wide range of users, from broadcasters to videographers. Unlike the XL1 or the XL1S, it gives users control over a variety of functions, including frame rate, gamma, color matrix and color phase. In addition, white balance can be adjusted to true white and have up to three custom settings. The camcorder will ship in August priced at $4,999 with a new 20x EF lens, color viewfinder and power items. Later this year, it will be available for $3,999 without the lens.

GoldPocket's Gamesmanship

Are you into games? GoldPocket has signed a deal to provide EdgeTV, an entertainment channel to launch early next year, with interactive-TV technology. EdgeTV expects to offer two types of interactive services: the one-screen TV experience and the two-screen TV and Internet play. GoldPocket will be involved with both. Plus, it will work with the channel to plan interactive strategy. EdgeTV, headquartered in Beverly Hills, Calif., has raised $10 million for its launch. The channel is geared to all types of game players, from casino games to fantasy sports and board games.

Canadian Yahoo!

Rogers Cable, Canada's largest cable operator, has joined with Yahoo! to create Rogers Yahoo! Hi-Speed Internet. The new service, now offered in Ontario and New Brunswick and coming later to Newfoundland, offers Rogers Hi-Speed Internet customers many new services and features. Additional storage space for e-mail and photos is almost unlimited. Included in the service are LAUNCHcast Plus, which gives customers access to commercial-free music stations and 8,000 music videos, and Rogers Yahoo! Games, which provides four online gaming destinations. To keep everything secure and easy, Rogers Yahoo! provides e-mail anti-virus, pop-up blocker and award-winning parental control. In the U.S., Yahoo! has a deal with SBC.