Cutting Edge
Get Hyper
Chyron has started shipping the Duet HyperX HD graphics system to
customers, including Turner Studios in Atlanta, WJW in Cleveland, and KAKM in
Anchorage, Alaska. The new real-time character-generator system can be
configured as HD only, SD only, or a combination HD/SD. It runs Lyric, Chyron's
premier content-creation and playout software, and offers a wide range of
features, including multichannel operation, full-motion compressed clips with
key, and RAID 5 storage. The system is also MOS (media object server)-ready and
includes Chyron's Intelligent Interface.
Post Show
Is post-production ready for its own trade show? The National
Association of Broadcasters and Future Media Concepts think so. On Nov. 15-17,
2005, the Javits Convention Center in New York will play host to the first NAB
Post Production Show. The event will complement and build on the NAB Post
Production World Conference held at NAB's spring convention and is targeted to
East Coast video and film editors, visual-effects artists, producers, graphic
designers, animators, Web developers, sound designers and DVD producers.
New Vision
WCPO Cincinnati has integrated an array of Nvision routing and control
systems. The new hardware includes an NV8256-Plus digital video router, an
NV7256 digital audio router and an NV5128-MC multichannel master-control
switcher and an NV9000 control system. The facility's NV8256-Plus digital video
router is configured for 32x32 HD/SWB, 128x128 SD-SDI plus 64x64 analog video,
while the NV7256 digital audio router will handle a mix of AES-format and
analog audio signals. Joe Martinelli, head of engineering at WCPO, says the
gear will help signal routing in a new 60,000-square-foot facility that was put
together by system integrator A.F. Associates. Other gear includes Omneon
Spectrum media servers, 10 edit bays, five high-end edit suites and four
graphics suites, plus two identical on-air studios and companion control
rooms.
