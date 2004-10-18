Cutting Edge

Get Hyper

Chyron has started shipping the Duet HyperX HD graphics system to

customers, including Turner Studios in Atlanta, WJW in Cleveland, and KAKM in

Anchorage, Alaska. The new real-time character-generator system can be

configured as HD only, SD only, or a combination HD/SD. It runs Lyric, Chyron's

premier content-creation and playout software, and offers a wide range of

features, including multichannel operation, full-motion compressed clips with

key, and RAID 5 storage. The system is also MOS (media object server)-ready and

includes Chyron's Intelligent Interface.

Post Show

Is post-production ready for its own trade show? The National

Association of Broadcasters and Future Media Concepts think so. On Nov. 15-17,

2005, the Javits Convention Center in New York will play host to the first NAB

Post Production Show. The event will complement and build on the NAB Post

Production World Conference held at NAB's spring convention and is targeted to

East Coast video and film editors, visual-effects artists, producers, graphic

designers, animators, Web developers, sound designers and DVD producers.

New Vision

WCPO Cincinnati has integrated an array of Nvision routing and control

systems. The new hardware includes an NV8256-Plus digital video router, an

NV7256 digital audio router and an NV5128-MC multichannel master-control

switcher and an NV9000 control system. The facility's NV8256-Plus digital video

router is configured for 32x32 HD/SWB, 128x128 SD-SDI plus 64x64 analog video,

while the NV7256 digital audio router will handle a mix of AES-format and

analog audio signals. Joe Martinelli, head of engineering at WCPO, says the

gear will help signal routing in a new 60,000-square-foot facility that was put

together by system integrator A.F. Associates. Other gear includes Omneon

Spectrum media servers, 10 edit bays, five high-end edit suites and four

graphics suites, plus two identical on-air studios and companion control

rooms.