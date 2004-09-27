Cutting Edge

Cox Favors Solid-State

Cox Television says its 15 television stations will use Panasonic's DVCPRO P2 solid-state-memory recording system. The station group has placed an order for more than 130 pieces of gear. Seven Cox stations will get the equipment by the end of the year: KTVU San Francisco; KIRO Seattle; KFOX El Paso, Texas; WPXI Pittsburgh; WSOC Charlotte, N.C.; WFTV Orlando, Fla.; and WHIO Dayton, Ohio. Sterling Davis, Cox's vice president of engineering, says the new format will improve the group's quality of broadcasts and workflow, while permitting tighter control of operating costs since the format's media is reusable.

Quincy Is Avid Fan

Quincy Newspapers will move nine of its 10 stations that have news operations to Avid nonlinear editing systems next year. Kirk Winkler, director of news for Quincy Newspapers, says the systems will make it easier for stations to collaborate. The systems being implemented: Avid Unit LANshare for news storage, AirSpeed, NewsCutter XP, and iNews Avid Media Manager and ControlAir. The stations are WQOQ Eau Claire, Wis.; WAOW Wausau, Wis.; WXOW La Crosse, Wis.; WREN Rockford, Ill.; WGEM Quincy, Ill.; WSJV South Bend, Ind.; WVVA Bluefield, W.Va.; KTIV Sioux City, Iowa; and KTTC Rochester, Minn. The 10th station, WKOW Madison, Wis., will make the move after the others are converted, expected by first quarter 2006.

Mac Motion

ESPN.com has made its ESPN Motion video player available for Apple Macintosh. ESPN Motion has been available to users of the Windows operating system since October 2002 (and free since February 2003). It allows subscribers to access video clips in a more bandwidth-efficient way than other delivery methods. The proprietary system was originally built on the Microsoft Windows platform. To create a version for Apple's operating system, ESPN.com had to design and program it differently to give Mac users the same experience.

Vizrt and Omneon Partner

Graphics vendor Vizrt and server supplier Omneon have integrated their products, which will help in the creation, airing and integration of live graphics and animation.