Cutting Edge

Smart Talk

Looking to ease your station's multi-language capabilities? Omneon Video Networks has added an intelligent track-management and routing function to its Spectrum media server. It allows playback of multiple languages across multiple channels from a single clip, automatically detecting and routing the correct-language audio track to the audio output channel. It has two elements: TrackTool software, for adding, modifying and deleting audio tracks within a clip, and Automatic Track Routing, which reads ID tags to direct tracks to the proper channel. The upshot for users? More storage, because multiple copies of the same clip don't need to be stored.

Looking Good

Two Salt Lake City stations, KUED-DT and KULC-DT, are being operated out of a consolidated broadcast center that uses Miranda's Kaliedo-K2 multi-image display for monitoring over-the-air signals. One system is dedicated to each channel, minimizing the need for additional personnel, according to Chief Engineer Phil Titus. He adds that the system allows the operator to watch both on-air signals on one screen and then pull them up to full screen if there is a signal-quality issue. "It has a variety of monitoring configurations," he says, "with audio-monitoring labeling, an appealing price point and upgradable features for external controls."

In Focus

Satellite-uplink and production-vehicle provider Sure Shot Transmissions recently selected Thales Angenieux 62x9.5 OB sports lenses for use in its latest vehicle, the Kelsey Marie. According to Sure Shot President Dennis Kunce, confidence in future product support was a major consideration. The Kelsey Marie has been on the road covering Major League Baseball games for Japanese broadcaster NHK and was also used for ESPN's coverage of the College World Series and NASCAR racing for Turner Broadcast.

Archived Clips

BBC Worldwide has launched the BBC Motion Gallery, providing online access to moving-image clips from the BBC and CBS News archives. Visitors to www.bbcmotiongallery.com can find more than 10,000 clips. The site has a search engine and project-management tools.