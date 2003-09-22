Cutting Edge

Irdeto Intros Mobile CA System

Irdeto Access has introduced the mobile industry's first conditional access system, a product that could help media organizations more easily deliver content to cellular phones and mobile devices. Ireto's first customer is South Korean phone company SK Telecom, which has more than 1 million customers for video and audio content. SK Telecom created a new satellite digital media broadcasting group to deliver content via satellite to cellular phone users. That move reduces the bandwidth crunch but requires the Irdeto Access CA system to protect the content.

Omneon Finds Home in Middle East

The Middle East continues to be a hotbed of TV and radio buildouts with the Saudi Arabian ministry of information's Riyadh TV studios topping the list of busy broadcasters. Omneon Video Networks said it had been chosen by the Riyadh studio to provide the server and storage platform for production, editing and delivery of news and entertainment content. The system will have more than 100 channels and will work in conjunction with Pinnacle Systems' Liquid Blue nonlinear editing system.

Tandberg Hires New CTO

Tandberg Television named Oran Cassem chief technology officer. He will handle management of research and development, engineering, business development, segment marketing, strategic relationships, marketing communications and corporate strategy. He previously was COO for Imagine Broadband and also director of consumer development at NTL.

Panasonic Wins Athens Games

Athens Olympic Broadcasting, the host broadcaster for next year's Olympic Games in Athens, Greece, has selected Panasonic D5 as its official video format. The broadcaster is expected to use AJ-SD955A studio recorders, AJ-D95DC compact recorders, AJ-LT95 laptop editors, and Panasonic's newly introduced high-end AJ-SDX900 camcorder. The equipment is expected to produce more than 3,200 hours of sporting action over the 17 days of the Games.