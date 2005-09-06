Cut Finale Moves to Wednesday
CBS has moved its season finale of Tommy Hilfiger-hosted reality show, The Cut, to Wednesday at 8 to make room for the Katrina relief specials the networks are roadblocking Friday night at 8.
Three would-be deisgners will be whittled to one after they compete designing windows at Macy'sTo make room for The Cut, the network is cutting repeats of sitcoms Yes, Dear and Still Standing.
