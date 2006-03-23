Customer Service 101...Literally

The Cable Center, the Denver-based cable training and education program, has received a $2 million endowment from Cox Communications and the James M. Cox Foundation.

The money will go to fund the Cox Customer Experience Initiative, which sounds a little like a Disney imagineering project but is actually a graduate-level program on the care and handling of cable customers.

In a speech in Washington Wednesday, Cox Communications President Pat Esser said that customer service would be a key to beating the telcos in the bundled service battles to come.

The Cable Center will create the new program with the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business, itself named for the late cable pioneer Bill Daniels, who founded Daniels and Associates in 1958.

