Curtis gets new desk

Longtime anchor Chet Curtis is leaving WCVB-TV Boston, where he's been nearly 30 years, to co-host with Margie Reedy an hour-long NewsNight

on the New England Cable Network.

WCVB-TV granted Curtis a release from his contract; his schedule had been reduced since his 1999breakup with his wife and longtime co-anchor Natalie Jacobson, who remains. "After Natalie and I separated it was the company's decision not to have us share the anchor desk," Curtis said. "I am disappointed, but that's their prerogative. But I've been idling for the last few months, and that's not good. When this opportunity presented itself, they were very gracious in letting me accept it."