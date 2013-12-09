Curt Schilling Replaces Orel Hershiser on 'Sunday Night Baseball'

ESPN is bringing Curt Schilling out of the bullpen to replace Orel Hershiser on its Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team.

Schilling, who will continue to contribute to Baseball Tonight, joins John Kruk and Dan Shulman for the 2014 season, which will be the 25th of the ESPN franchise.

“I’m excited to join an already outstanding team,” said Schilling. “I would like to bring a perspective that will help fans get inside the head of the guy on the mound, and behind the plate, while also helping fans to better understand the work and preparation that goes into pitching in the big leagues.”

Schilling has been with ESPN since 2010.

Hershiser, who has been with ESPN since 2006, is expected to join the broadcast team for the Los Angeles Dodgers' new TV network, SportsNet LA.