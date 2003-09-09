Curry goes to the cats and dogs

Mark Curry, formerly of ABC’s Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, will host Pax

TV’s new weekly variety series, Animal Tails.

The show, featuring all sorts of stories about animals, premieres at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 5.

It is produced by Litton Studios and created by Dave Morgan, Litton’s CEO,

who also executive-produces along with Terri Palumbo.