Curry goes to the cats and dogs
Mark Curry, formerly of ABC’s Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, will host Pax
TV’s new weekly variety series, Animal Tails.
The show, featuring all sorts of stories about animals, premieres at 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 5.
It is produced by Litton Studios and created by Dave Morgan, Litton’s CEO,
who also executive-produces along with Terri Palumbo.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.