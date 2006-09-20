Current, Yahoo! Partner for Website

Current TV has paired with Yahoo! to launch a co-branded online site of user-submitted and studio-produced content. The site, the Yahoo! Current Network, will be housed on Yahoo!'s main video site.It will debut with four channels through which viewers can upload video, including Yahoo! Current Buzz, which will be executive-produced by former Daily Show Executive Producer Madeleine Smithberg.

While Current's TV content won't run online, the best of the user content from online will run on TV each Monday. Eight more channels are planned by the end of 2007. The site will be customizable, allowing users to group content, subscribe to channels and include videos on their own Websites.

The ad-supported site will allow advertisers to buy premiere sponsorships, banners, integration, video spots and other opportunities to showcase products.

Current was launched in August 2005 by former Vice President Al Gore and legal-services mogul Joel Hyatt. As of this spring, it was available in 28 million homes.