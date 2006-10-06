Current TV Signs Int'l Deal Across the Pond

Current TV, the youth-targeted, viewer-programmed digital cable network has signed its first international distribution deal, arranging to be carried by BSkyB in the UK and Ireland.

Current plans to program a channel specifically designed for the British and Irish markets. Viewer/producers from the UK and Ireland will be invited to submit videos on Current's website to be considered for as their American counterparts have been invited to do since the channel's launch.

The deal gives Current the potential to reach the up to 22 million viewers in 8.2 million households who subscribe to BSkyB's Sky digital service. Current is in some 30 million U.S. homes after launching in 17 million Aug., 2005.



The network was started by former Vice President Al Gore and legal-services mogul Joel Hyatt. It has since branched onto other digital platforms including

mobile

,

VOD

, and

online search engines

.