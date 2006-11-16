Current TV Signs Deal With EMI
By Anne Becker
Current TV, the user-programmed digital cable network, has signed a deal with EMI which gives the channel access to the music publisher's catalogs for integration in Current programming.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although current has a similar deal with APM Music - a joint venture of BMG and EMI - which lets viewers use APM music in the background of their videos.
Current, which launched in Aug. of 2005, programs about one-third of its programming with viewer contributed content, or VC2. The network, started by Al Gore and Joel Hyatt is carried in about 30 million homes.
