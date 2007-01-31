Current TV Expands Distribution to 38 Million

Current TV picked up eight million new subscribers through a carriage agreement with EchoStar, bringing its total distribution to 38 million homes. The user-submitted video network will now be carried on EchoStar's Dish Network as part of its "Top 200 with DishHD" package, among others.



Current, launched Aug. 1, 2005 by Al Gore and legal services mogul Joel Hyatt , is now nearly halfway to being considered a fully distributed cable network. The channel has deals with Dish competitor DirecTV, as well as major cable operators Comcast and Time Warner.



Gore and Hyatt launched Current in about 20 million homes after acquiring the already distributed News World International Channel . The network targets an 18-34-year-old audience with short-form user-submitted programming pods and content produced in-house.

