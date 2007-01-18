Current TV and Lonely Planet Create "The Bluelist"
The Bluelist, a new travel franchise inspired by the Lonely Planet brand of books, is a series of 26 three-minute pods about travel hosted by experts--aka writers and staffers of the Lonely Planet guides--that will debut on Current TV.
The podcasts will feature everything from Top Ten Lists, to profiles on writers and editors, to recommendations for trips--both regular vacations and those off-the-beaten path. The series will debut on January 18th. Current TV will also encourage viewers to create and submit their own podcasts from trips and vacations, and these user-generated videos will stream alongside the podcasts created by staffers.
