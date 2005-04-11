Current Seeks Short-Form Submissions
By Anne Becker
Current, the newly relaunched cable network from former Vice President Al Gore and partner Joel Hyatt, will sponsor a contest for viewer video submissions, awarding the winner a development deal and $3,000 to produce three short-form programs (three to five minutes) for the channel.
Formerly INdTV, the Current re-branded at the National Show on April 4 as a 24-hour network targeting 18-34 year olds with viewer-submitted content.
In its first request for content, Current seeks video submissions by May 12 in three categories: Current Gigs, Current Soul, and Current Fashion, featuring viewers’ experiences with jobs, religion, and style, respectively.
The network will pick five semi-finalists and voters who have registered at the network’s web site (www.current.tv) will choose the winner.
Under the “studio development deal” reward, the winner will create three segments, on a yet-to-be-determined theme, which will air after the network's launch, targeted for Fall 2005.
