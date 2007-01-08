Current Names Marketing President
Current TV has tapped Joshua Katz as president of marketing. He will report to Current TV co-founder/CEO Joel Hyatt.
Katz most recently served as chief marketing officer at TiVo. Before that, he was founder and president of entertainment media brand consulting firm The Halo Effect. Previously, he was senior VP of marketing for VH1 and The Cartoon Network.
