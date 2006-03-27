Current Nabs 8 Million More Comcast Homes

Current TV, the Al Gore/Joel Hyatt-helmed youth-targeted network, will gain 8 million new subscribers under a new deal with Comcast. The channel, which programs largely viewer-contributed content, will increase its distribution from 20 to 28 million homes with digital carriage on nearly all of Comcast’s U.S. systems by June 1. Current, which will now be on channel 107 on Comcast nationwide, was previously carried in 500,000 Comcast homes.

Gore and legal-services mogul Hyatt launched Current Aug. 1 using the bandwidth from News World International, which they acquired. Currently in the 20 million homes it had amassed by its launch, the network aims to be in 50 million homes within five years.

Current programs to 18- to 34-year-olds with short-form pods submitted by viewers, largely through the network's Web site, which provides guidance on conceiving, producing, editing and uploading the digital content. Some 30% of Current’s programming is submitted by viewers, and the rest is produced in-house and acquired.