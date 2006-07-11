Current Makes Mobile Motion

Current TV, the youth-targeting, viewer-programmed network, has launched "Current Mobile," a new programming initiative that will showcase video from cellphones.

The new segment, which will run regularly on the network's digital TV channel, is sponsored by Sony Ericsson. Pieces will run inside a cellphone graphic branded with Sony Ericsson's logo.

The pieces will be short, focusing on "moments" rather than "full stories," the network says. Viewers can upload mobile video to Current's Website, and any user's mobile video that makes it to the small screen gets $100.

Current, which programs some 30% of its TV content from viewers, will kick off the mobile initiative with a "MobileVision" contest where users can submit mobile clips on summer events and vote online on one clip they'd like to see each week.