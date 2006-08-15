Current Inks VOD Deal

Current TV, the youth-targeting, viewer-programmed network, has inked its first video-on-demand deal, arranging to be carried as part of Time Warner Cable's VOD offerings in Los Angeles. The year-old channel will supply TWC with on-demand content designed to complement the programming on its linear TV channel, currently carried as part of Time Warner's digital basic package.

Current's VOD content will include viewer-contributed programming that will focus on national and localized issues divided into three categories: Best of Current, Current LA, and SuperNews. Additionally, the VOD channel will include short programming explaining what Current is and how to contribute video to the network.

The Al Gore/Joel Hyatt-helmed channel programs about 30% of its TV content by viewers.