Current 'America Now' Season Will Be Last

Raycom Media’s newsmag America Now will wrap after the current season concludes.

Produced by ITV Studios America from content generated by Raycom’s stations, the show launched as a weekly in the fall of 2010, airing on all 47 of Raycom’s stations as the local broadcaster pushed to create its own systemwide programming and break the cycle of expensive syndication.

Hosted by Leeza Gibbons and Bill Rancic and featuring the tagline “News You Can Really Use,” it shifted to a daily program in 2011, with Debmar-Mercury distributing.

America Now's ratings did not merit a season five renewal.

The show's demise was previously reported in TVNewsCheck.com.