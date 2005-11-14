Current Ads Execs

Current TV, the Al Gore/Joel Hyatt-helmed network aimed at 18-34-year olds, has hired four new staffers. Steven Blumenfeld will be chief technological officer; Frank Lentz, VP, creative affairs; Davis Powers, talent executive of music; and Ellen Rydzewski, talent executive of film and television.

Blumenfeld, a four year tech veteran of AOL Time Warner, was most recently CTO of Phonebits, a cell phone entertainment software and service provider.

Lentz was most recently executive producer of the Motion Picture and Television Fund. He also worked with Current programming chief David Neuman at Channel One Networks as program director, producer and music director.

Powers has been music coordinator for ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live for the past three years.

Rydzewski has recently served as a talent coordinator/executive and segment producer for TV specials and series including 2005’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and Spike TV’s Video Game Awards.

Current programs to 18-34-year olds with short-form programming submitted by viewers, largely through the network’s web site.

Some 30% of its content is submitted by viewers and the rest is produced in-house and acquired.

Currently in the 20 million homes it had amassed by its Aug. 1 launch, the network aims to be in 50 million homes within five years.