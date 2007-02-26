Curren Promoted at MTVN

MTV Networks promoted programming veteran Lois Curren to President, Entertainment & Programming, MTV.

Curren has since last year overseen all long-form TV development and programming for the channel as Executive VP, MTV Series Entertainment and Programming. She will now head development, scheduling, production and programming planning across the network.

Curren expands her role in the wake of MTVN cutting 250 employees , including senior executives such as Executive VP of programming Paul DeBenedittis and senior VP of production Salli Frattini. Curren's promotion, however, was in the works before the layoffs, according to an MTV spokesperson.

With MTVN since 1998 Curren has overseen hits including The Osbournes, Newlyweds, Punk'd and Run's House. In Jan., 2006, she was named head of a new long-form programming group at MTVN as the company split its programming staff into two parts, one devoted to long-form TV programming and the other to short-form for multiple platforms. Before that, she had been solely devoted to west coast development. DeBenedittis in that restructure was appointed to oversee programming and scheduling from the long- and short-form groups.

As part of the promotion, MTV announced a new slate of projects Curren will oversee. New shows include Scarred, a profile series on the creators and stars of consumer-generated web videos; Room 401, a reality/horror series from Katalyst's Ashton Kutcher and Jason Goldberg; Kaya, a scripted drama about a overnight rock starlet; Me & Mr. Jones, a docu-series about hip-hop husband/wife duo Nas and Kelis; The Kentucky Kid, a docu-series about 25-year-old pro motorcyclist Nicky Hayden; and Taquita & Kaui, a spin-off of Making the Band 3, in which two voted-off contestants try out a series of jobs in Las Vegas.

Curren will remain on the west coast and continue to report to Brian Graden, President of Entertainment, MTV Networks Music Group/Logo.