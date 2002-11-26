Curren joins CPB

Vincent (Vinnie) Curren, general manager of noncommercial WXPN-FM Philadelphia, will

become senior vice president, radio at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in Washington,

D.C., effective early next year.

Among his contributions in a 15-year career with the station was the creation

of a "CD-of-the-Month Club" and the "Live at the World Cafe" sampler, which combined

to raise more than $500,000 for the station.