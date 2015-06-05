Curran Succeeds Retiring Bartelt Atop WFTV-WRDQ Orlando

Shawn Bartelt, VP and general manager at Cox Media Group’s WFTV-WRDQ Orlando, will retire as of June 19, with VP of sales Paul Curran stepping up to the VP/GM role. Bartelt’s career started on air at WWSB Sarasota and WMBB Panama City. She later held national sales manager posts at WWSB, WESH Orlando and WTOG Tampa, and was general sales manager at WPBF West Palm Beach. In 2000, she joined Cox Media Group (CMG) at WSOC-WAXN Charlotte as director of sales, and became general manager of WFTV and WRDQ in 2006.

“We will miss Shawn’s leadership, insights, experience, and energy and wish her the utmost success in her future adventures,” said CMG executive VP of TV Jane Williams. “Shawn has enjoyed an impressive decades-long broadcast career and has been tireless force in the Orlando community, endearing Orlando to WFTV/WRDQ.”

WFTV-WRDQ is an ABC-independent pair in DMA No. 18.

“I have so many opportunities and projects I want to pursue now, including time with my family and world travel,” said Bartelt. “I will miss working with such a talented group of media professionals, all of whom contribute so much to the success of our stations, each and every day.”

Curran has been CMG’s VP of sales since May 2011. Career stops include general sales manager at WPXI Pittsburgh and national sales manager, then local sales manager, at KTVU in the Bay Area. Both too are Cox-owned.

“CMG is thrilled to tap a great internal talent like Paul Curran to fill the critical leadership position at WFTV/WRDQ,” said Williams. “He is a proven leader and will build on Shawn’s and the CMG Orlando leadership team’s success to take the stations to the next level of success.”

Curran called it “an honor” to run the stations. “The dedicated people there exemplify the very best qualities in broadcasting every day,” he said. “Combined with our amazing CMG Radio cluster in Orlando, we are uniquely positioned to serve the viewers and clients of Central Florida. I look forward to building upon the great history of WTFV and WRDQ.”