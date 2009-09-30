Curley Says "Secrecy Reflex" Remains at Some Agencies

AP President Tom Curley plans to tell legislators that despite strong statements about openness from the Obama administration, "the secrecy reflex at some agencies remains firmly in place."

That is according to prepared testimony for a Wednesday Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Advancing Freedom of Information in the New Era of Responsibility."

Curley, testifying for the Sunshine in Government Initiative, said that Obama's openness push has not translated into "big changes" when it comes to processing Freedom of Information Act requests.

A new Office of Government Information Services was created by FOIA reform legislation, and he said that "shows promise" by mediating disputes. But he said FOIA needs to be strengthen before any new exemptions are enacted, perhaps by making sure they are publicly debated and are limited "in time and scope."

Sunshine in Government Initiative members include the National Association of Broadcasters and the Radio-Television News Directors Association.