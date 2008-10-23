'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Readies Season Seven

Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm will go back into production in December. The HBO comedy will return for a seventh season of ten episodes late in 2009. The show wrapped up its sixth season in November 2007, so by the time it returns it will have been off the air for close to two years.

The season six ender had Larry and Cheryl (Cheryl Hines) divorcing, a development that very closely mirrored the circumstances in David's own life. David and his wife Laurie David, an environmental activist, filed for divorce in 2007.

Curb averaged 1.2 million viewers on Sunday nights, growing to 3.1 million in repeat and VOD screenings. But the show has always generated a healthy amount of buzz and positive coverage from critics. It is also the network's longest-running series.

The pay cabler has launched a flurry of new shows in recent seasons, including True Blood, which is averaging nearly 2 million viewers in its Sunday night airing and grossing 6.4 million in cumulative viewers.

But HBO is still casting for a Sopranos-size hit and has several projects in development, including David Simon's New Orleans drama Tremé; Washingtonienne, a female targeted comedy produced by Sarah Jessica Parker; an Atlantic City-set drama from Sopranos producer Terence Winter and Martin Scorsese; and Hung, a comedy about a well-endowed man from Dimitry Lipkin, the creator of FX's now-defunct The Riches.