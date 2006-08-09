Curb Your Enthusiasm Back for Sixth Season

HBO confirmed it is bringing back Curb Your Enthusiasm for a sixth season. The Larry David comedy will return to the pay cable network in 2007, with production beginning in the coming months.

David, Cheryl Hines and other key cast members are expected to return.

The series' fate seemed up in the air as recently as July's Television Critics Association tour when HBO chairman/CEO told critics David had not yet committed to the show despite heavy wooing from the network. Curb's last season premiered in Sept. 2005. It us up for five Emmy Awards, including best comedy, at the upcoming ceremony.