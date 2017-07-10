‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Back on HBO Oct. 1

Season nine of Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm will air on HBO starting Oct. 1. HBO shared the start date in a 30-second promo video on YouTube that riffed on David’s comments from last year that paraphrased Julius Caesar. “I left, I did nothing, I returned,” he said.

David sports a Roman toga in the video.



Season nine will have 10 episodes. David executive produces the series with Jeff Garlin and Jeff Schaffer.

Casey Bloys, HBO president of programming, announced there would be a season nine at the Banff World Media Festival a year ago. “We’re thrilled that Larry has decided to do a new season of Curb and can’t wait to see what he has planned,” he said.

Season eight aired in 2011.

David, Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman are in the cast.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3RgWe_oFNQ[/embed]