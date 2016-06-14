New Season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ in Works at HBO

Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm is coming back for season nine on HBO, though the network did not offer details as to when it will air.

“We’re thrilled that Larry has decided to do a new season of Curb and can’t wait to see what he has planned,” said Casey Bloys, president of programming.

The tart comedy stars Seinfeld creator David as what HBO calls “an over the top version of himself.”

Asked why he decided to come back, David said, “In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned.’”

Bloys shared the news at Banff World Media Festival, where HBO was being honored with the festival’s Company of Distinction.

“He’s ready,” Bloys said of David. “He’s coming back.”