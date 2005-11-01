Cuomo Nets Legal Gig at ABC

ABC News named Primetime anchor Chris Cuomo the news division’s senior legal correspondent.

Cuomo will report on law and justice issues for Good Morning America, World News Tonight and other ABC News programming. Cuomo will continue to co-anchor Primetime.

“The law and justice beat requires an agile mind and a competitive drive – both of which Chris has in abundance,” said ABC News President David Westin, in a statement.

Cuomo, a licensed attorney, is familiar with his new beat. Since joining the news division in 1999, he has covered a number of high profile trials and investigations. He has reported on and provided analysis of recent Supreme Court nominees, as well as the ongoing CIA leak investigation. He also covered Martha Stewart’s stock fraud trial and reported on the Laci Peterson murder investigation.