Cumulus inks Nashville radio deal
Cumulus Media Inc. has closed its deal to buy two Nashville, Tenn., radio stations from
Gaylord Entertainment Co. -- WSM-FM and WWTN-FM -- for $65 million.
Under an existing agreement, Cumulus sells the ad time for fabled country
station WSM(AM), which Gaylord continues to own.
