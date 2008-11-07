Cummings to Head KTAL

Nexstar has named Mark Cummings VP and GM of KTAL-TV, its NBC affiliate in Shreveport, La.-Texarkana, Tex., reporting to Nexstar Co-COO Brian Jones.

Cummings had been VP and GM or Nexstar's KARD-TV, the Fox affiliate in Monroe, La., as well as KTVE, the NBC affiliate there via a joint operating agreement with Mission Broadcasting.

Cummings’ resume also includes stints with KMSS and KSHV, both in Shreveport, and KXTX-TV Dallas-Fort Worth.