Cultural pollution?

Editor: So Vince McMahon takes the Hollywood TV community to task for not supporting his profane dynasty enough? ("McMahon: Hollywood took a dive," Oct. 16)

I think the issue is why so many networks such as NBC, USA, CBS and UPN have sullied themselves by being involved at all with this unrepentant violence-pimp.

Outside of Jerry Springer and Howard Stern, can you think of anyone that is more of a slug-like cultural polluter than McMahon and his brood?

It would be great for some network head to find the cujones to tell Vince to buzz off, but that would require us to find a network that is NOT programmed by and for a drunken fraternity party.-

Pete Barnham, Franklin, Tenn.