Cukyne Named KCTV-KSMO Kansas City GM

Mike Cukyne, Meredith Local Media senior VP of digital media, has been named VP and general manager of KCTV-KSMO Kansas City. He will keep the corporate responsibilities in addition to running the Kansas City stations.

Cukyne previously led digital sales at KCTV-KSMO. Prior to that, he spent 15 years at KMOV St. Louis on the sales side. Meredith purchased KMOV in February 2014.

"Mike has shown great leadership with a successful track record of driving revenues and motivating those who work with him," said Paul Karpowicz, Meredith Local Media Group President. "We look forward to using his skills and expertise to enhance our powerful duopoly in the Kansas City market."

Cukyne succeeds Darrin McDonald, who took over KCTV-KSMO late in 2012. Meredith did not give a reason for McDonald's departure. The stations are CBS and MyNetwork affiliates.

"KCTV and KSMO have immense potential to grow our already strong presence here in Kansas City," Cukyne said. "I'm excited about the opportunity to build on what we've established."