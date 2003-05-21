CU/CFA: FCC poised to kill watchdogs

If the Federal Communications Commission permits newspaper/broadcast combinations

in the top 150 markets, consumer groups warned, it will effectively euthanize

media watchdogs in markets reaching 90 percent of viewers.

The number of markets where there are sufficient voices to allow "one or two"

such combinations are at most 10, and any consolidation must be based on

rigorous analysis and some key principals, including an affirmative "added-voice" requirement where needed.

That was the message from the Consumers Union and the Consumer Federation of

America, which took aim at the FCC's expected June 2 ownership-rule changes in a

press conference Wednesday.

The two groups voiced their opinions despite the concession that a major relaxation of the

newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership ban appears destined for approval June 2.

CU senior director of public policy Mark Kimmelman said the FCC's planned new rules would "blow away any meaningful limitation on

ownership" in those 150 markets, to the detriment of diversity's most important

role: "Media companies competing against each other to get different angles on

the story and play a watchdog role on each other."

Kimmelman began Wednesday's press conference by noting "again the absence of

the national television networks covering this event that deals with their

business interests."

Kimmelman contended that the FCC has a "mountain of evidence" on which to

base meaningful rules, but it chose instead to "disregard those facts to benefit a

handful of media companies."

Said Mark Cooper, director of research for CFA: "What the FCC has done is

abandoned rigorous analysis." What analysis they have done, he added, looks "at

the wrong product -- entertainment, as opposed to news" -- and is incorrect because

they "refuse to analyze market shares and have set a ridiculously low standard

for the voice test."

Cooper said mergers in one- and two-paper towns would violate antitrust

rules "by a factor of 10 or 20."

The reason he is not knocking on the Justice Department's door instead of the

FCC's, Cooper said, is that the Communications Act provided for greater scrutiny

for the press because "antitrust laws are concerned with commerce, not

democracy."

But if the CU and CFA don't like the FCC proposal -- or what it has pieced together

from news reports since, it pointed out, the proposal is not public -- what would

it do instead?

With the caveat that any loosening would be treading dangerous ground, Cooper

said newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership can be justified in, at most, 10

markets.

But even then, allowing any mergers must be rooted in rigorous local market

analysis and based on some key principals:

"The FCC should not encourage, allow or promote concentrated media

markets." "TV markets should not be highly concentrated because of the power of TV."

The FCC should espouse a pro-competitive, "added-voice" rule: "If a TV

station wants to merge with a newspaper, say, and the TV station doesn't do

news and commits to adding news, they get the license ... But if they drop the

news, they lose the license, he said.

The groups also want to prevent the "Big Four" affiliates in a market from

buying a newspaper -- which would effectively reduce the number to about their 10

markets anyway -- as well as jettisoning the 50 percent disount for UHF stations in

tallying audience reach.

In expressing his own displeasure with the FCC's direction on media

ownership, Democratic commissioner Jonathan Adelstein Tuesday also called

for local market analysis of broadcast/newspaper combos and for dropping the UHF

discount.

The CU and CFA conceded that they don't think anything will stop the FCC "juggernaut"

-- a vote approving looser rules is planned for June 2 -- with Kimmelman saying

that it will likely be up to Congress to "redirect" the FCC by passing

legislation overturning the decision, or to the inevitable court cases

challenging the rules.

"The battle for media reform doesn't end on June 2," Cooper said. "It begins

on June 2."