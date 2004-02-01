Cubs Look to Reverse the Curse

Harry Caray’s, the late Cubs sportscaster’s Chicago nightspot, has bought the ball that "fan" Steve Bartman deflected in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series to help snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

Although it ponied up $113,824.16, Caray’s will destroy the ball Feb. 26 to help end the curse that fans think has kept the Cubs from winning the World Series since 1908. (Cubs fans blame the team’s decision to deny a tavern-keeper and his goat admission to Wrigley Field years ago for the dry spell.) The ball’s demise will be televised live on MSNBC, with production help from WMAQ-TV.

To raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Caray’s is asking for ideas on the most creative way to destroy the ball. WMAQ-TV will cover the unveiling of the winning method live on its morning news show Feb. 26.