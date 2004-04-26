Cubs a Hit for WGN

So far, the Cubs are winners both on the field and in the ratings books.

WGN-TV Chicago -- the parent of which, Tribune Co., also owns the team -- snagged the best Cubs ratings for an April game in over a dozen years on Sunday when the team won its sixth straight game, beating the Mets.

So far, the season-to-date average for the games is a 9.5 rating/23 share, up a whopping 44% over April 2003.

