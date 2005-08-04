Cuban Rolls HDPC

High-definition TV owners who missed the July 26 launch of the Space Shuttle Discovery can download a 20-minute clip for viewing on a PC, HDNet said Thursday, as the company expands the platform for its high-def content.

The shuttle launch is the first (and so far, only) clip available on the BetaFeed site (www.hd.net/downloads), but HDNet, already available through various cable and satellite operators, plans to launch more high-def video downloads through that and other outlets.

The BetaFeed announcement follows the news last week that movie-downloading service CinemaNow will offer HDNet’s programming alongside its existing catalog of standard-definition fare.

BetaFeed is a collaboration between the Mark Cuban-founded network, online storage site Box.net, and peer-to-peer (P2P) technology company Red Swoosh.

BetaFeed taps RSS technology--"really simple syndication" information feeds created by Box.net--on sites like MyYahoo! or MyMSN (or in standalone RSS browsers) to alert viewers to the latest HDNet clips.

The 1080i-resolution clips, in the Windows Media Video HD format, can then be downloaded to a computer using Red Swoosh's P2P plug-in for Internet Explorer.

