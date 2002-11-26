CU slams cable

Consumer Reports publisher the Consumers Union sent out an electronic mail Tuesday

slamming cable for price hikes and the Federal Communications Commission for

failing to "lift a finger to help consumers harmed by cable's monopolistic

practices."

Specifically, it criticized the commission for refusing to approve the

EchoStar Communications Corp./DirecTV Inc. merger or to grant Northpoint Technology Ltd. licenses for its terrestrial

service, which it said would have provided a "real challenge" to cable.

It dismissed cable arguments that its price increases cover costs of upgrades

or their increased programming costs, or that the increases are less than the

inflation rate, or that satellite already provides

competition.