CU, CFA urge cable bundling probe

The Consumers Union and the Consumer Federation of America Wednesday asked

federal antitrust regulators to investigate cable operators' practice of giving

price discounts on Internet service to their television-service subscribers.

"We believe these arrangements involve such steep discounts that they

constitute anti-competitive tying -- and possibly even predatory pricing schemes

-- in violation of our nation's antitrust laws," the groups said in letters sent

to Federal Trade Commission chairman Timothy Muris and R. Hewitt Pate, acting

assistant attorney general for antitrust.

Specifically targeting Comcast Corp.'s practices in several markets, the

groups charged that the company's discounts are intended to squelch

video-programming competition from satellite TV, which generally cannot offer

competitive broadband Internet products.

They said bundled Comcast TV/broadband service is being offered as much as

$15 below the monthly marginal cost of basic-cable service.

In Pittsburgh, for instance, Comcast is raising the monthly price of

broadband service from $42.95 per month to $57.95 for customers who don't also

buy TV service. Basic-cable subscribers, on the other hand, can get cable-modem

service for roughly $45 per month.

"If there ever were a candidate for an investigation of predatory pricing,

this would be it," the groups told regulators.