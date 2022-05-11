CTV’s Share of Video Impressions Topped Mobile in 2021: Innovid

Connected TV topped mobile as the channel with the largest share of global video impressions in 2021, according to a new report from Innovid.

CTV accounted for 46% of video impressions, up from 40% in 2020. Mobile’s share fell to 39% from 43%.

In North America CTV had a 48% share of ad impressions.

Jessica Hogue (Image credit: Innovid)

“CTV devices are now the most dominant platform for video ad impressions,” said Jessica Hogue, GM, measurement & industries at Innovid. “As more consumers have transitioned to streaming, advertisers are shifting spend to the channel, and we expect that trend to continue with mobile and desktop losing more market share.”

More CTV advertisers are running advanced creative campaigns and they’re getting better results.

Innovid said that there was a 32% increase year over year in the number of dynamic ad campaigns that ran. Those campaigns generate strong engagement compared to standard pre-roll ads.

Innovid found a 147% increase in interactive CTV ads, driven by a surge in QR code-embedded ads QR codes provided a 0.02% scan click rate and high intent and follow-through from the audience.

Even with the growth in 2021, CTV has room to grow, the Innovid report found.

U.S. CTV campaigns reached, on average, just over 9% of the 95 million CTV households that Innovid serves. The study showed a low level of ad frequency, 4.08 exposures, on average, indicating considerable leeway for advertisers to reach new households without risking oversaturation.

“The past two years have seismically changed consumer behavior and content consumption habits. Advertisers have had to keep pace with these changes while managing a roster of marketing tools, analyzing more data than ever before, and creating relevant, personalized experiences for their audiences,” Hogue said “As marketers further define their priorities, I hope these findings will renew their confidence in the power of measurement to drive business outcomes and empower them to utilize proven mediums like CTV to reach audiences at scale in a premium viewing environment.”

The Innovid study analyzed 286 billion video and display advertising impressions across channels served on Innovid’s platform between January 1 and December 31, 2021. Independent researchers looked across mobile, desktop, CTV devices, and social platforms to compile a complete picture of video advertising benchmarks and insights globally. ■