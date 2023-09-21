CTV Viewers Pay More Attention, Do More Co-Viewing: Study

Connected TV content generates a 13% higher attention index and 74% more co-viewing than linear TV content, according to a study from LG Ad Solutions and TVision.

The study also outlined strategies for optimizing campaigns using CTV.

The survey found that 88% of those responding co-viewed streaming television and 67% said they pay at least as much attention to programming when co viewing, while 54% say they pay the same or more attention to the commercials.

The longer the ad, the less attention, the survey found, so the first 15 second of a commercial is critical in conveying the brand message, the survey found. Attention is highest during the first exposure to an ad and gradually decines as frequency increases.

"This data indicates that on average, streaming TV viewers are more likely to be watching with other people than linear TV viewers,” said Tony Marlow, CMO at LG Ad Solutions. “Interestingly, this research also indicates that people tend to pay more attention to the screen when co-viewing. This could mean that streaming may be a much more shared experience than previously realized and that this helps drive a higher level of attention for content and ads.”

Naturally LG Ads suggest that a direct-to-glass approach is best for advertisers who want to pursue a CTV strategy because of the set maker’s deterministic audience data, its advanced measurement and actionable measurement capabilities.

LG said it can help advertisers with frequency management, choosing relevant creative and with enhanced ad formats.

“This research supports our existing knowledge which indicates that consumers are paying more attention to streaming content than linear content. High-attention content gives advertisers a valuable opportunity to increase engagement and generate outcomes,” said Yan Liu, CEO at TVision. “This research shows how to find that sweet spot with consumers and provides a valuable roadmap for advertisers looking to capitalize on the growing streaming marketplace.”