CTV Fraud Rates Drop But Still Top Other Platforms: Kubient

Fraud in the fast-growing world of CTV advertising dropped during the second quarter from the first quarter, but the platform remained the most problematic in terms of invalid ad requests, according to a new report from Kubient.

Kubient said that the fraud rate for CTV fell 3% in the second quarter. But Kubient’s fraud score for CTV, at 33% for video in the second quarter, was well above desktop at 15% and mobile at 13%.

“Looking at the data, we can infer that the leaders in the ecosystem are prioritizing fraud detection industry wide. However, we still see fraud rates in the double digits, which shows this is a significant issue across the landscape and impacting campaign performances,” Kubient said.

Even when buying premium inventory, CTV fraud is a problem with fraud rates at close to 30% of buy requests.

“With brand marketing budgets being reviewed with a fine tooth comb, no CMO or brand marketing lead wants a dollar of their spend wasted on fraudulent traffic,” Kubient chief product officer Leon Zemel said. “Industry leaders have come a long way when it comes to investing in combating ad fraud, but as the data shows, there are still bad actors in the space that are wasting marketing budgets daily. For the rest of 2021, marketers should hold their sell side partners and resellers accountable, ensuring that all traffic they purchase are legitimate platforms, and not allocating funds to fraudulent traffic, because this is preventable.”

Kubient offers an anti-fraud tool that detects fraud in the pre-bid phase of programmatic buys.

Kubient Artificial Intelligence helps stop fraud before it happens through pattern recognition and device scoring, the company said. The algorithm is trained to analyze the behavior, consistency and quality to determine audience credibility, accurately flagging fraud within the 300-millisecond time frame of a programmatic advertising auction.