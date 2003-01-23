CTPAA salutes Schlieff, Willner
The Cable Television Public Affairs Association has tapped Courtroom
Television Network chairman Henry Schlieff and Insight Communications Co. Inc.
chairman Michael Willner as recipients of this year's "President's Award."
The award -- which recognizes executives who have "advanced the role of
public affairs in the cable industry" -- will be handed out April 1 at the CTPAA
annual forum at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.
